Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed at $0.53 up 3.52% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524383 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $87.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6549, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.7705.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBLA has traded an average of 1.86M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 417.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 19.94k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.48% and a Short% of Float of 36.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.6 and a low estimate of -$3.81, while EPS last year was -$10.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$58.55 and -$60.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$59.67. EPS for the following year is -$10.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$3.02 and -$18.4.