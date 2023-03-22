Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.39, down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676230 shares were traded. SIGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIGA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIGA traded 811.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 44.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 4.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $115.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.67M, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.95M and the low estimate is $168.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.