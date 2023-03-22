Investing in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) closed at $34.48 up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $33.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668580 shares were traded. VSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viasat Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Miller Craig Andrew sold 300 shares for $33.97 per share. The transaction valued at 10,191 led to the insider holds 11,256 shares of the business.

Lippert Keven K sold 2,700 shares of VSAT for $86,481 on Feb 24. The Executive Vice President now owns 6,224 shares after completing the transaction at $32.03 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Lippert Keven K, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $33.43 each. As a result, the insider received 90,261 and left with 8,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSAT has reached a high of $50.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSAT has traded an average of 759.14K shares per day and 2.34M over the past ten days. A total of 76.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VSAT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.76M, compared to 6.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $764.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $842.3M to a low estimate of $654M. As of the current estimate, Viasat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $701.7M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $877.47M, an increase of 29.40% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $753.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.