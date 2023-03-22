Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $13.63 in the prior trading day, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) closed at $13.67, up 0.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3217210 shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $15.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when BORTZ JON E bought 3,000 shares for $13.22 per share. The transaction valued at 39,660 led to the insider holds 1,111,102 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 14,000 shares of PEB for $190,666 on Mar 16. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,108,102 shares after completing the transaction at $13.62 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $13.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,068 and bolstered with 1,094,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $26.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.08M. Shares short for PEB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.04M with a Short Ratio of 15.75M, compared to 12.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.16% and a Short% of Float of 13.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.57 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $317.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $357.68M to a low estimate of $292M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $247.28M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.34M, an increase of 18.70% less than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $336.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.47M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $733.04M, up 89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.