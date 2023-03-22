Is this a Prime Time To acquire Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) stock

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed at $0.11, down -23.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0334 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10813967 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1254 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1070.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2007, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8034.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.41M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 911.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 156.21k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$1.55.