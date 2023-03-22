Is this a Prime Time To acquire Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stock

After finishing at $73.74 in the prior trading day, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) closed at $74.94, up 1.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279788 shares were traded. CHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $87 from $117 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $117.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 25, 2023, with a $117 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $246,126 on Jun 24. The President and CEO now owns 35,891 shares after completing the transaction at $82.04 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Wichterich Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $81.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,500 and bolstered with 23,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $104.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 7.86M, compared to 9.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CHK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 9.11 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.69%. The current Payout Ratio is 26.00% for CHK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:200 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.95 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.03, with high estimates of $9 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.95 and $11.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.04. EPS for the following year is $11.58, with 16 analysts recommending between $28.69 and $6.79.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.09B, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, an increase of 115.00% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.32B and the low estimate is $4.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.