Is this a Prime Time To acquire Enovis Corporation (ENOV) stock

The price of Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) closed at $51.29 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $51.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1676303 shares were traded. ENOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENOV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On September 12, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN) sold 600 shares for $51.84 per share. The transaction valued at 31,104 led to the insider holds 20,868 shares of the business.

PERFALL A CLAYTON sold 2,793 shares of ENOV for $145,585 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 32,033 shares after completing the transaction at $52.12 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Trerotola Matthew L., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 6,743 shares for $57.69 each. As a result, the insider received 389,004 and left with 197,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENOV has reached a high of $72.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENOV traded on average about 342.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 591.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $415.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.2M to a low estimate of $411.2M. As of the current estimate, Enovis Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -59.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.5M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$59.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $390.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -59.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.