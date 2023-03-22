Is this a Prime Time To acquire ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) stock

After finishing at $23.52 in the prior trading day, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) closed at $24.07, up 2.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3588099 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $34 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $28.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Schuck Henry sold 1,000,000 shares for $28.28 per share. The transaction valued at 28,284,462 led to the insider holds 12,288,001 shares of the business.

Schuck Henry sold 41,667 shares of ZI for $1,178,127 on Feb 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 362,377 shares after completing the transaction at $28.27 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Schuck Henry, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $25.54 each. As a result, the insider received 25,542,192 and left with 13,288,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 153.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $61.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 402.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.04M with a Short Ratio of 13.38M, compared to 14.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $300.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $310M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $241.7M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.17M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $323M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.