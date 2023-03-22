It’s a good day to be an Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $206.14, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $208.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 489105 shares were traded. ESS stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 408.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $267 from $284 previously.

On December 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $226.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Johnson Amal M bought 500 shares for $218.44 per share. The transaction valued at 109,220 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Johnson Amal M bought 500 shares of ESS for $109,220 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $218.44 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, SCHALL MICHAEL J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,132 shares for $349.19 each. As a result, the insider received 4,236,373 and left with 48,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESS has reached a high of $363.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $205.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 240.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESS traded 550.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 619.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.98M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ESS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 555.98k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.32, ESS has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.00.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.35 and $5.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.86. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $416.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $429.45M to a low estimate of $410.6M. As of the current estimate, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $379.22M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $421.28M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.23M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.