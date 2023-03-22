It’s a good day to be an REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shareholder

In the latest session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) closed at $0.30 down -3.32% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0103 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098159 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3249 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2995.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $1.

On January 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $2.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7971.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REE has traded an average of 659.09K shares per day and 884.69k over the past ten days. A total of 327.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 17.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $16.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,173.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.