It’s an appealing income play to consider Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)

After finishing at $0.87 in the prior trading day, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) closed at $1.03, up 18.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6021633 shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Sumner Crystal sold 15,180 shares for $1.64 per share. The transaction valued at 24,819 led to the insider holds 440,057 shares of the business.

Sumner Crystal sold 45,943 shares of BLND for $51,475 on Dec 27. The Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk now owns 455,237 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Sumner Crystal, who serves as the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of the company, sold 33,196 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider received 40,390 and left with 501,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $7.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1888.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 12.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $44.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.1M to a low estimate of $42.6M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.99M, an estimated decrease of -44.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.76M, a decrease of -34.60% over than the figure of -$44.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.5M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $237M and the low estimate is $180.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.