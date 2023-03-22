It’s an appealing income play to consider Citigroup Inc. (C)

The price of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) closed at $45.07 in the last session, up 2.22% from day before closing price of $44.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29795616 shares were traded. C stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at C’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On October 03, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Wechter Sara sold 2,950 shares for $50.77 per share. The transaction valued at 149,772 led to the insider holds 82,779 shares of the business.

COLE TITILOPE sold 11,903 shares of C for $608,303 on Feb 17. The CEO, Legacy Franchises now owns 65,764 shares after completing the transaction at $51.10 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, COLE TITILOPE, who serves as the CEO, Legacy Franchises of the company, sold 98 shares for $51.18 each. As a result, the insider received 5,016 and left with 93 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, C has reached a high of $58.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, C traded on average about 19.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 33.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for C as of Jan 12, 2023 were 25.97M with a Short Ratio of 30.48M, compared to 30.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for C is 2.04, which was 2.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.16. The current Payout Ratio is 29.00% for C, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.1 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.74 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.81. EPS for the following year is $6.74, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20B. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.14B to a low estimate of $19.02B. As of the current estimate, Citigroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.19B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.8B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.81B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for C’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.34B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.3B and the low estimate is $72.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.