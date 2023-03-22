It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) stock

The closing price of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) was $27.64 for the day, down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $28.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2125917 shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.31.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 166.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27.50 to $33.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 101,514 led to the insider holds 36,812 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of COLD for $75,331 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.94 per share. On May 17, another insider, NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,326 shares for $25.58 each. As a result, the insider received 136,239 and left with 2,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $32.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.08.

Shares Statistics:

COLD traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.89M. Shares short for COLD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, COLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $809.53M to a low estimate of $733M. As of the current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.15M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $708M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $752.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.