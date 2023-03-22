It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed the day trading at $131.17 down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $131.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2109492 shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $187 from $141 previously.

On December 22, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $160.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $158.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Mayo Stephen sold 858 shares for $109.92 per share. The transaction valued at 94,311 led to the insider holds 6,387 shares of the business.

Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares of SRPT for $5,963,124 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 108,178 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Chambers Michael Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 46,170 shares for $108.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,230 and bolstered with 51,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $159.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRPT traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRPT traded about 2.31M shares per day. A total of 87.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 6.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$1.85, while EPS last year was -$1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.48, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.7 and -$8.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.12. EPS for the following year is -$5.01, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.61 and -$8.87.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $248.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.7M to a low estimate of $239M. As of the current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $201.46M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.56M, an increase of 16.50% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $933.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $913.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $923.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.89M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.