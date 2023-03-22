NTRA (Natera Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Natera Inc.’s stock clocked out at $56.63, up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $56.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1201826 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 25, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Chapman Steven Leonard sold 40,835 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,245,925 led to the insider holds 205,128 shares of the business.

RABINOWITZ DANIEL sold 9,312 shares of NTRA for $521,059 on Mar 02. The SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER now owns 175,387 shares after completing the transaction at $55.96 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Chapman Steven Leonard, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 13,474 shares for $48.94 each. As a result, the insider received 659,403 and left with 245,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTRA traded 1.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 5.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.3 and a low estimate of -$1.58, while EPS last year was -$1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.5 and -$5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.63. EPS for the following year is -$4.64, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.92 and -$5.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $215.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.6M to a low estimate of $209.1M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.03M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.92M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $812.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.49M, up 31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $989.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $957.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.