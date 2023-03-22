PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) was $11.67 for the day, up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $11.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760301 shares were traded. PMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Carnahan Scott W. sold 1,420 shares for $13.15 per share. The transaction valued at 18,673 led to the insider holds 16,548 shares of the business.

Stewart Stacey D. sold 668 shares of PMT for $8,784 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 44,967 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Lynch Catherine A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,575 shares for $13.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,632 and bolstered with 20,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $17.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.01.

Shares Statistics:

PMT traded an average of 822.73K shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, PMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.5M to a low estimate of $88.35M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $81.84M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.71M, an increase of 368.40% over than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $371.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.77M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.41M and the low estimate is $389.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.