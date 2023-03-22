PRTK (Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.86, up 35.77% from its previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7030838 shares were traded. PRTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 23, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Speculative Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $10.

On March 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Stein Jeffrey sold 7,000 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 13,300 led to the insider holds 68,625 shares of the business.

Franson Timothy R sold 7,000 shares of PRTK for $13,160 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 72,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.88 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Loh Evan, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 23,489 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider received 46,743 and left with 1,208,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTK has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3121.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRTK traded 356.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.36 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $63.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.8M to a low estimate of $38.94M. As of the current estimate, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.8M, an estimated increase of 99.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.75M, an increase of 136.30% over than the figure of $99.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.16M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $232.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.77M and the low estimate is $165.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.