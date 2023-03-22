Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) closed the day trading at $0.35 up 7.41% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0243 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582986 shares were traded. RCON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3314.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RCON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on June 12, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Recon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCON has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9744.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RCON traded about 924.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCON traded about 2.86M shares per day. A total of 33.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.49M. Insiders hold about 53.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RCON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 592.41k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $13.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.58M to a low estimate of $13.58M. As of the current estimate, Recon Technology Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $12.14M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.47M and the low estimate is $14.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.