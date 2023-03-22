Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $43.88 in the prior trading day, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed at $45.74, up 4.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14622883 shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHOP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $75.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 20.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 38.4M with a Short Ratio of 45.89M, compared to 36.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 30 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 36 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Shopify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 19.50% over than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.17B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.