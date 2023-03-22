Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) was $1.65 for the day, up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2297585 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Zanganeh Mahkam bought 15,973,743 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,772,430 led to the insider holds 23,395,269 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Mahkam bought 7,553,301 shares of SMMT for $7,930,966 on Mar 08. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,884,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Dhingra Ankur, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 196,362 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,180 and bolstered with 234,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1261.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7167, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8086.

Shares Statistics:

SMMT traded an average of 3.56M shares per day over the past three months and 3.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.78M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.02M, compared to 5.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 13.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.