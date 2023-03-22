The name Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) closed at $4.65 up 3.56% from its previous closing price of $4.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1585824 shares were traded. TV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

On June 28, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TV has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4792, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1711.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TV has traded an average of 3.25M shares per day and 2.12M over the past ten days. A total of 564.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 559.83M. Insiders hold about 27.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.25M, compared to 3.98M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TV is 0.09, from 0.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $37M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s year-ago sales were $79.81M, an estimated decrease of -53.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.5M, an increase of 15.00% over than the figure of -$53.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $288.09M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.5M and the low estimate is $201.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.