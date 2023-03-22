The name Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock clocked out at $20.78, up 2.01% from its previous closing price of $20.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1818835 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.21.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.10 and its Current Ratio is at 52.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $40.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAC traded 2.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.87M. Insiders hold about 16.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.8M with a Short Ratio of 11.00M, compared to 10.25M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $0.2.