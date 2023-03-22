There are many powerful catalysts in the market: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) can be one of them

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) closed the day trading at $0.55 up 11.45% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0565 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1190633 shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QBTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 30, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,750 led to the insider holds 54,021 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9873, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0873.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QBTS traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QBTS traded about 766.77k shares per day. A total of 116.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.39M. Insiders hold about 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 471.61k with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 140.9k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.49M and the low estimate is $16.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 136.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.