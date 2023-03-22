There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) can be one of them

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) closed the day trading at $6.86 up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $6.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721032 shares were traded. NMRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMRK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $15.

On April 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 05, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 2,995,709 led to the insider holds 8,348,434 shares of the business.

LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 277,000 shares of NMRK for $2,999,965 on May 23. The Chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares after completing the transaction at $10.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMRK has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMRK traded about 852.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMRK traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 177.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.55M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 3.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

NMRK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $652.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $699M to a low estimate of $605.2M. As of the current estimate, Newmark Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $984.5M, an estimated decrease of -33.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.39M, a decrease of -16.90% over than the figure of -$33.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $610.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500.77M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.