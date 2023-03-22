There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) can be one of them

The closing price of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) was $43.72 for the day, up 4.02% from the previous closing price of $42.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610233 shares were traded. TNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teekay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNK has reached a high of $48.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.17.

Shares Statistics:

TNK traded an average of 492.48K shares per day over the past three months and 556.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.84M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TNK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 955.5k with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 960.99k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TNK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2018. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.94 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.68, with high estimates of $4.37 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.97 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $8.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.35 and $3.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $219M to a low estimate of $166.6M. As of the current estimate, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $64.34M, an estimated increase of 209.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $223.24M, an increase of 208.40% less than the figure of $209.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $223.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.24M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $498.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.25M, up 133.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $954M and the low estimate is $437.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.