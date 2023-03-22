There is a good chance Sotera Health Company (SHC) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $18.15 in the prior trading day, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) closed at $17.96, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852917 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $6 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $24.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 280.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.14M, compared to 7.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $247.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.56M to a low estimate of $246M. As of the current estimate, Sotera Health Company’s year-ago sales were $241.25M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.12M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.48M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.