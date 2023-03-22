There Is Still Room For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed the day trading at $1.48 up 8.82% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14988126 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APE, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Antara Capital LP sold 48,000,579 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 72,480,874 led to the insider holds 179,231,928 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP bought 380,900 shares of APE for $2,468,232 on Mar 03. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.48 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 17,557,400 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider received 43,191,204 and left with 227,232,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3505.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APE traded about 34.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APE traded about 27.96M shares per day. A total of 937.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 936.35M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.07% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.85M with a Short Ratio of 33.16M, compared to 30.59M on Dec 29, 2022.