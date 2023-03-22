There Is Still Room For Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) closed the day trading at $0.34 up 59.88% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1255 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20470227 shares were traded. PEAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

On January 03, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when McCann Corey sold 34,731 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 39,246 led to the insider holds 8,210,834 shares of the business.

GUIFFRE CHRISTOPHERD T sold 19,540 shares of PEAR for $22,080 on Jan 20. The CFO, COO, Treas., & Asst. Sec. now owns 29,960 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Strandberg Julia, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 12,688 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 14,337 and left with 28,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAR has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9865, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6926.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEAR traded about 258.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEAR traded about 2.5M shares per day. A total of 138.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.27M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $4.5M. As of the current estimate, Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32M, an estimated increase of 266.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.95M, an increase of 116.40% less than the figure of $266.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21M, up 252.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.2M and the low estimate is $31.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.