There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).

In the latest session, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) closed at $9.47 up 1.61% from its previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7629349 shares were traded. ELAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.43.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $37 previously.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $24.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 47,750 led to the insider holds 165,000 shares of the business.

HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares of ELAN for $47,288 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 160,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Simmons Jeffrey N, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,972 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $27.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELAN has traded an average of 7.73M shares per day and 11.17M over the past ten days. A total of 488.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.17M with a Short Ratio of 13.95M, compared to 16.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $980.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $999.87M to a low estimate of $970M. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.76B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.57B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.