There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS).

In the latest session, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) closed at $0.16 down -24.58% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0516 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1147710 shares were traded. GLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1993 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1420.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S bought 92,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 41,400 led to the insider holds 190,264 shares of the business.

KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S bought 8,000 shares of GLS for $3,120 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 98,264 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,625 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,947 and bolstered with 90,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLS has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8727.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLS has traded an average of 332.95K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 72.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 711.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 637.34k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.38M and the low estimate is $51.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.