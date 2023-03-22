There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS).

As of close of business last night, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.93, down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $39.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531624 shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $43 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Hatchett Steven Keith sold 21,155 shares for $39.78 per share. The transaction valued at 841,546 led to the insider holds 58,368 shares of the business.

Lawrence Mark H sold 26,144 shares of NUS for $1,066,675 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,146 shares after completing the transaction at $40.80 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, CHANG JOSEPH Y, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $40.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,019,250 and left with 21,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $51.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NUS traded 551.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 542.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.50M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 2.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.50, NUS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $542.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $550.57M to a low estimate of $537M. As of the current estimate, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $673.44M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $544.24M, a decrease of -10.00% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $549.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $538.65M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.