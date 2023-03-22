There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

The closing price of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) was $65.98 for the day, down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $66.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3807595 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $83.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.54.

Shares Statistics:

RIO traded an average of 3.16M shares per day over the past three months and 5.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.97M with a Short Ratio of 10.81M, compared to 12.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.66, RIO has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.35. The current Payout Ratio is 70.00% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.