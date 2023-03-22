There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The closing price of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) was $11.25 for the day, down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3752902 shares were traded. VOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vodafone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.58.

Shares Statistics:

VOD traded an average of 8.78M shares per day over the past three months and 8.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VOD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 4.39M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, VOD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.93. The current Payout Ratio is 119.44% for VOD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 4905:5000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.