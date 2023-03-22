This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

In the latest session, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) closed at $11.91 up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $11.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4030508 shares were traded. ABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 28, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when KAUFMAN IVAN bought 10,000 shares for $12.43 per share. The transaction valued at 124,280 led to the insider holds 1,168,277 shares of the business.

Green William C bought 4,200 shares of ABR for $54,329 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 138,905 shares after completing the transaction at $12.94 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Green William C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,255 shares for $15.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 142,157 and bolstered with 134,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arbor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has reached a high of $17.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABR has traded an average of 2.69M shares per day and 6.83M over the past ten days. A total of 174.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.5M with a Short Ratio of 10.25M, compared to 6.7M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABR is 1.60, from 1.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.20. The current Payout Ratio is 89.50% for ABR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $91.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $105.13M to a low estimate of $82.5M. As of the current estimate, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.43M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.73M, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $382.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $369.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.08M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $373.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $443.58M and the low estimate is $341.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.