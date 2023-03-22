This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

As of close of business last night, Cano Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.14, up 14.00% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4963896 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CANO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.25 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9186.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CANO traded 8.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.31M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.37M with a Short Ratio of 28.03M, compared to 24.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.37% and a Short% of Float of 16.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $651.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $676.47M to a low estimate of $632.18M. As of the current estimate, Cano Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $492.25M, an estimated increase of 32.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $834.83M, an increase of 18.50% less than the figure of $32.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $883.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $759.19M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.