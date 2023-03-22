This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)

In the latest session, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at $34.59 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $34.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2550411 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.14.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 28, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares for $42.73 per share. The transaction valued at 427,270 led to the insider holds 623,666 shares of the business.

Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $432,590 on Mar 08. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 623,666 shares after completing the transaction at $43.26 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Torley Helen, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $45.47 each. As a result, the insider received 454,690 and left with 623,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HALO has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 2.76M over the past ten days. A total of 135.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.21% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.89M, compared to 9.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $192.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $206.15M to a low estimate of $173.02M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102M, an estimated increase of 88.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.59M, an increase of 66.80% less than the figure of $88.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $684.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $657M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.31M, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $916.48M and the low estimate is $826.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.