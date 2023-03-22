This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX)

In the latest session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at $1.05 up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919882 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0250.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mastrocola Lauren bought 3,000 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 5,775 led to the insider holds 31,391 shares of the business.

Nemiroff Alex bought 7,500 shares of PRAX for $12,225 on Jun 13. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 39,347 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kelly Timothy Edwin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,650 and bolstered with 40,490 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $13.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7860.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRAX has traded an average of 2.04M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 1.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$4.84.