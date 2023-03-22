Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

The closing price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) was $102.19 for the day, down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $103.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383521 shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $119 to $125.

On December 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $137.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $137 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Sengelmann William W. sold 10,292 shares for $112.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,158,551 led to the insider holds 68,667 shares of the business.

Gallagher Michael P sold 1,332 shares of CPT for $149,943 on Jan 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 28,110 shares after completing the transaction at $112.57 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Brunner Heather J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,278 shares for $112.57 each. As a result, the insider received 143,864 and left with 9,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $175.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.78.

Shares Statistics:

CPT traded an average of 886.81K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.47M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.32, CPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.3M to a low estimate of $375.6M. As of the current estimate, Camden Property Trust’s year-ago sales were $311.36M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.85M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $385.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.39M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.