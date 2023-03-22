Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) closed the day trading at $58.26 up 2.81% from the previous closing price of $56.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852489 shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HQY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $59.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Wellborn Gayle Furgurson sold 5,237 shares for $62.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,694 led to the insider holds 12,023 shares of the business.

Ladd Delano sold 5,897 shares of HQY for $442,275 on Oct 21. The EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY now owns 37,471 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Trittschuh Larry L, who serves as the EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER of the company, sold 11,526 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 806,820 and left with 27,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $79.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HQY traded about 776.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HQY traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 84.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.87M. Shares short for HQY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $228.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $236.7M to a low estimate of $224M. As of the current estimate, HealthEquity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.3M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.93M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $241M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $864.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $852M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $856.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.56M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $960.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $969M and the low estimate is $950.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.