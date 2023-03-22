TOST (Toast Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at $17.30 up 3.78% from its previous closing price of $16.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4575562 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Toast Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 21, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $27 previously.

On February 17, 2023, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $23.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Fredette Stephen sold 112,804 shares for $17.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,948,463 led to the insider holds 3,424,983 shares of the business.

Matlock James Michael sold 508 shares of TOST for $8,771 on Mar 15. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 36,007 shares after completing the transaction at $17.27 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Comparato Christopher P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 128,947 shares for $19.09 each. As a result, the insider received 2,461,340 and left with 386,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOST has traded an average of 6.53M shares per day and 8.18M over the past ten days. A total of 518.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.05M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.82M with a Short Ratio of 17.85M, compared to 18.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $743.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $769.01M to a low estimate of $622M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $512M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.77M, an increase of 40.30% less than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $777.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 59.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.