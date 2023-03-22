Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) closed the day trading at $0.21 down -2.79% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44426535 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2147 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1980.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRKA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 252.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Coates Peter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,513 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,420 and bolstered with 10,082,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2539, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4306.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRKA traded about 79.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRKA traded about 148.73M shares per day. A total of 344.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.41M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 21.47M, compared to 4.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.14% and a Short% of Float of 26.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.