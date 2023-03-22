Update from Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): A steady trajectory

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) closed the day trading at $25.69 up 6.51% from the previous closing price of $24.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5257360 shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 143.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 59.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $34.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Raju Robin M bought 2,096 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 49,836 led to the insider holds 96,226 shares of the business.

Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares of EQH for $905,601 on Nov 15. The President and CEO now owns 425,307 shares after completing the transaction at $30.19 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Pearson Mark, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $30.05 each. As a result, the insider received 901,431 and left with 435,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 98.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQH is 1.45, which has changed by -17.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $33.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQH traded about 2.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQH traded about 5.61M shares per day. A total of 368.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.43M. Shares short for EQH as of Feb 27, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 4.05M on Jan 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

EQH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.84. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.31 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.41B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4B, a decrease of -3.10% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.11B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.83B and the low estimate is $14.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.