Update from Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): A steady trajectory

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) closed the day trading at $23.59 up 0.21% from the previous closing price of $23.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3350541 shares were traded. BTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.52.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

On October 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares for $28.40 per share. The transaction valued at 7,307,206 led to the insider holds 21,109,807 shares of the business.

Spurbeck Mark sold 21,070 shares of BTU for $545,292 on Feb 24. The EVP and CFO now owns 67,108 shares after completing the transaction at $25.88 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Jarboe Scott T., who serves as the CAO and Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 11,573 shares for $25.88 each. As a result, the insider received 299,509 and left with 62,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Peabody’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTU has reached a high of $33.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTU traded about 4.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTU traded about 4.04M shares per day. A total of 204.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.42M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BTU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.98M with a Short Ratio of 17.20M, compared to 15.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.50% and a Short% of Float of 15.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.82, while EPS last year was $3.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.84 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.22. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.64 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Peabody Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 98.30% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 42.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.