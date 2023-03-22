UTI (Universal Technical Institute Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $6.35 in the prior trading day, Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) closed at $6.60, up 3.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646683 shares were traded. UTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 90,340 shares for $6.67 per share. The transaction valued at 602,568 led to the insider holds 472,079 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of UTI for $519,879 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 381,739 shares after completing the transaction at $6.59 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 22,235 shares for $6.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 138,746 and bolstered with 302,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTI has reached a high of $11.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 108.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 198.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.75M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 771.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 803.76k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $120M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.7M to a low estimate of $112.5M. As of the current estimate, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.08M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.17M, an increase of 50.00% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.76M, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $695M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.