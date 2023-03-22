What shareholders can do to beat the market with Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) stock

As of close of business last night, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.62, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $20.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2262685 shares were traded. BRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Aman Angela M sold 12,500 shares for $23.04 per share. The transaction valued at 288,000 led to the insider holds 162,054 shares of the business.

Berman Michael B sold 15,000 shares of BRX for $344,400 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 45,146 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share. On May 02, another insider, Finnegan Brian T, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.14 each. As a result, the insider received 125,700 and left with 145,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brixmor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRX has reached a high of $27.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRX traded 2.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.27M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 3.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, BRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.40. The current Payout Ratio is 85.00% for BRX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $310.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $323.51M to a low estimate of $303.03M. As of the current estimate, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $295.32M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.19M, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $310.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.81M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.