What shareholders can do to beat the market with Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) stock

As of close of business last night, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.85, down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621821 shares were traded. GMRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GMRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 150.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when MOORE ROSCOE M JR sold 5,000 shares for $9.79 per share. The transaction valued at 48,956 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 95.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMRE has reached a high of $16.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GMRE traded 459.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 588.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 5.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GMRE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, GMRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.15. The current Payout Ratio is 412.80% for GMRE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:400 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $35.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.52M to a low estimate of $35.34M. As of the current estimate, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.34M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.88M, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.94M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.16M and the low estimate is $136.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.