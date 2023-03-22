What shareholders can do to beat the market with RingCentral Inc. (RNG) stock

In the latest session, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed at $29.49 up 4.46% from its previous closing price of $28.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3839550 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RingCentral Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

MKM Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 23, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Marlow John H sold 7,823 shares for $34.23 per share. The transaction valued at 267,767 led to the insider holds 185,260 shares of the business.

Katibeh Mohammed sold 7,454 shares of RNG for $266,369 on Feb 22. The President and COO now owns 110,248 shares after completing the transaction at $35.73 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Agarwal Vaibhav, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,150 shares for $35.72 each. As a result, the insider received 112,524 and left with 90,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $129.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNG has traded an average of 1.96M shares per day and 2.53M over the past ten days. A total of 95.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.81M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 4.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $527.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $534M to a low estimate of $522.9M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $448.5M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $544.58M, an increase of 16.40% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526.71M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.