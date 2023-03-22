Which analyst expects The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) closed at $9.29 down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $9.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661464 shares were traded. AAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2020, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAN has reached a high of $23.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAN has traded an average of 272.77K shares per day and 384.03k over the past ten days. A total of 30.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.81M. Insiders hold about 3.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AAN is 0.50, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $591.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $620M to a low estimate of $581.17M. As of the current estimate, The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $444.8M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $586.74M, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $620.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.