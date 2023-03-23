A correction may be in store for Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) shares?

As of close of business last night, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s stock clocked out at $9.76, up 2.63% from its previous closing price of $9.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2005789 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.45.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on October 09, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGO traded 1.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $244.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $248M to a low estimate of $239.93M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $898M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $862.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $877.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.91M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $997.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $953M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.