A correction may be in store for THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares?

In the latest session, THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) closed at $77.50 down -2.81% from its previous closing price of $79.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041050 shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of THOR Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $85 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 20,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,450,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

WOELFER W. TODD bought 1,225 shares of THO for $99,899 on Jul 12. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 70,325 shares after completing the transaction at $81.55 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 228,000 and bolstered with 133,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, THOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $105.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THO has traded an average of 703.35K shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 53.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.21M. Shares short for THO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 6.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.56% and a Short% of Float of 13.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for THO is 1.80, from 1.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $4.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.13 and $6.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.75. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 13 analysts recommending between $9 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.88B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, THOR Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.88B, an estimated decrease of -34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B, a decrease of -33.50% over than the figure of -$34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, down -28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.67B and the low estimate is $10.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.